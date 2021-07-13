In the Media: Luis Salés Explores the Nuances of Early Christian Attitudes toward Reproductive Health in The Conversation
In The Conversation, Assistant Professor of Religious Studies Luis Salés explores the nuances of early Christian attitudes toward reproductive health. Early, widely circulated texts suggest that premodern Christians “actively developed” reproductive options for women. “Certainly, Christians have a history of opposing methods for preventing and terminating pregnancies,” Salés writes. “But these premodern texts, spanning some 1,500 years, indicate that Christians also have a history of providing these services, and making them safer for women.”www.scrippscollege.edu
