In the Media: Luis Salés Explores the Nuances of Early Christian Attitudes toward Reproductive Health in The Conversation

The Supreme court of Nepal has issued several positive judgments and landmark decisions in the field of Reproductive Health and Rights. These judgments and decisions have helped ensure women’s reproductive health and rights under the Constitution and laws in Nepal. However, only by practicing and experiencing these rights in practical ways will these rights and principles have significance for people’s lives. The jurisprudence established by the Supreme Court of Nepal must have practical implementation and there should be meaningful initiatives from all sectors. Hence, this publication may be useful to all stakeholders who are working in the field of reproductive health rights. This compilation covers 23 judgments issued by the Supreme Court of Nepal between 1998 to 2021. All judgments are in Nepali languages.