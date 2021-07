BMW isn’t wasting any time in expanding the new 2-Series range with a flagship M2 variant and has been spied putting one through its paces in Europe. The entire exterior of this M2 prototype is clad in white and black camouflage but BMW’s engineers were nice enough to not cover up the front grille, giving us our first chance to see it. Unlike lesser 2-Series Coupe models, the kidney grille of the M2 has horizontal slats to add to the car’s aggression. The grilles appear to be the same size as they are with other 2-Series variants, unlike the M3 and M4 with their gargantuan nostrils.