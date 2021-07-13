Cancel
CeraVe Says Ceramides Can Help Protect Against UV-Induced Skin Barrier Damage

Cover picture for the articleCeraVe, a L'Oreal brand, says new research reveals that ceramides can help protect against UV-induced skin barrier damage. CeraVe's sun care products, including its Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 Face Sheer Tint (shown above), contains ceramides to help restore the skin’s natural barrier and lock in moisture. Dermatologist Dr. DiAnne...

New research reveals the impact of UV exposure on the skin barrier and the benefits of Ceramides

NEW YORK — As a dermatologist-developed therapeutic skincare brand, CeraVe is educating consumers on better sunscreen habits as they enjoy traveling to new locations, more vacations, and a steady return to pre-pandemic normalcy throughout the summer. According to new insights from a peer-reviewed publication featured in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology, titled, “Efficacy of Ceramide-Containing Formulations on UV-Induced Skin Surface Barrier Alterations,” a skincare regimen that includes a moisturizer and sunscreen formulated with ceramides can help protect against UV-induced skin barrier damage and improve skin barrier health overall against chronic sun exposure.
