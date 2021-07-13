Red Tide Present in the Gulf
Sarasota - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) is reminding the public of elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches. Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies. Some individuals with existing breathing problems such as asthma might experience more severe effects.sarasota.floridahealth.gov
