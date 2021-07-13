Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Should You Earn a Cybersecurity or Computer Science Degree?

By in [ Engineering, Technology
gcu.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompanies must be seen as trustworthy in order to conduct business. They lose this trust quickly when they fall prey to hackers. Data breaches impact not only an organization’s reputation but also its bottom line. A company that can shorten its recovery time can save money and lessen the damage from a data breach. The way they do that is by hiring skilled cybersecurity professionals. If you are considering a job in technology, cybersecurity is a growing field that needs educated professionals.

www.gcu.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
City
Phoenix, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Security#Cybersecurity#Data Breach#Degree Program Can Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Education
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Champaign, ILillinois.edu

New Computer Science Teacher Endorsement Program Launches

The first course of a new seven-course program to certify Illinois grades 5 through 12 teachers to teach computer science courses launched in mid-June. The entire program is offered online. The future for Illinois elementary and high school students who want to learn computer science skills actually began on June...
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

What Can You Do With a Nutritional Science Degree?

Unhealthy eating habits place people at a higher risk of many chronic diseases, including certain cancers, heart disease and diabetes. Poverty is one factor that contributes to unhealthy eating habits; yet insufficient nutritional science education is another major issue contributing to the problem. If you’re wondering, “What can I do...
Denver, COnativesunnews.today

Four Tribal Colleges awarded with computer science initiative grants

Four Tribal Colleges awarded with computer science initiative grants. Program to Give Native Students Access to Tech Fields and Provide Culturally Relevant Computer Science Programming. Denver, CO—Computer science education provides today’s college students the necessary skills and opportunities to thrive in today’s world. Yet American Indian and Alaska Native peoples...
Coding & Programmingmarketresearchtelecast.com

IT ethics: critical thinking in computer science – Weizenbaum is alive!

In connection with the advancing digitization, there is much talk of civil rights, such as the right to informational self-determination or the protection of privacy. But maybe new obligations will arise from technical developments? Medical development, for example, could benefit if everyone were obliged to make health data available. Sebastian...
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Teaching Tuesday: Preparing the Learning Environment for Routines

As teachers and students prepare for the fall semester to resume their normal teaching and learning, there may be some hesitation to resume their previous routines in their classrooms. What can you do to ensure a sense of safety in the learning environment? Let us look at some strategies that you can implement to ensure a sense of safety and normalcy for students and their families.
Goodrich, MIthecitizenonline.com

Engineering, computer science classes at GHS

On June 28 the Goodrich School Board of Trustees approved two new classes in computer science and engineering this fall for freshman and sophomores. “We now have the opportunity to offer two hands-on courses that will benefit our students in a high demand field,” said Michael Baszler, Goodrich High School principal. “These classes will help students with the experiences and opportunity while they are in high school.”
Eureka, ILcourierpapers.com

Eureka College to soon offer unique computer science program

Eureka College is partnering with Saint Leo University to launch a unique new computer science program that will leverage both institutions’ strengths and better prepare students for a career in the field. The program, which was approved by the faculty in the spring, was officially approved by the Eureka College...
West Palm Beach, FLpba.edu

PBA Offers New Graduate Degree for Health Science Professionals

The new master’s degree prepares healthcare professionals with education and practical experience that will further their professional goals. The program also readies students for graduate and professional schools by offering a competitive education. Students in the master’s in Health Science will choose from two specialty concentrations: biomedical science or healthcare...
Phoenix, AZnny360.com

JCB salutatorian Jock Li headed to Cornell for computer science

PHOENIX - Armed with a heavy dose of ambition and intelligence, John C. Birdlebough High School (JCB) senior Jock Li has earned the distinction of class salutatorian. The son of Bao Yu Li and Ya Yun Yang is looking forward to following his passion for technology as a Cornell University student in the fall. Ultimately, Li would like to become a software developer or a computer programmer.
Computersksmu.org

STEM Spots: The Demand For Computer Science

This week on STEM Spots, Dr. David Cornelison sits down with Missouri State University Associate Professor of Computer Science, Dr. Razib Iqbal and discusses the corsework and outcomes of a Computer Science based degree. Listen here!
CollegesPosted by
MyChesCo

Immaculata University Expands Cybersecurity Program to Offer Associate Degree

IMMACULATA UNIVERSITY, PA — Immaculata University is expanding its associate degree offerings to include the Associate of Science in Cybersecurity. “Immaculata University currently offers a robust Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity. Based upon market need, we are expanding the offering in cybersecurity to include an associate degree. Our associate degree programs have proven to be popular for students wanting to delve into an academic field or expand their career options,” states Angela Tekely, Ed.D., vice president for academic affairs and provost. “These new associate degrees prepare students for in-demand careers or to continue their education.”
ComputerseSchool Online

Blackbird Releases K-12 Computer Science Pathway

PORTLAND, July 13, 2021 – Blackbird, bridging the gap in Computer Science curriculum, today announced the availability of their K-12 Computer Science Pathway, designed to help school districts prepare students with the computer programming skills necessary to enter the workforce – or continue their education at the university level. Designed specifically for districts who have not yet implemented a comprehensive computer science course pathway, Blackbird’s pathway highlights tools and lessons from Code.org, Blackbird’s own intermediate code education platform, and the College Board. This pathway outlines CS opportunities at every grade level while providing students with the skills, facilities and options they need to become professional developers.
Rochester, NYSun-Journal

Gray student earns biomedical science degree

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Victor Anghel of Gray graduated recently from Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS in biomedical sciences. About 4,000 degrees were conferred in the 2020-2021 academic year at all of RIT’s campuses. Due to New York state COVID-19 occupancy restrictions, commencement was celebrated May 14 and 15 in smaller ceremonies by college and were livestreamed for graduates’ family and friends.
Navajo, NMDaily Times

Navajo Technical University to expand computer science program

FARMINGTON — Navajo Technical University will develop a bachelor's degree program in computer science using a four-year grant from the American Indian College Fund. The university was one of four tribal colleges and universities to receive the grant this month from the College Fund. A press release from the College...
CollegesZDNet

Best computer science scholarship 2021: Top picks

In May 2020, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the median annual salary for computer and IT occupations was $91,250. Earning a computer science degree can lead to landing a well-compensated, rewarding computer science job as a programmer, developer, or administrator. However, a college degree can be expensive, and you should know all your financial aid options before taking out a student loan.
Computerstechgig.com

5 Free online upskilling courses from IITs for computer science engineers

The upskilling prospect never ceases for anyone, especially computer science. engineers. The engineers need to learn about new technologies and tools that can help them upskilling and get more opportunity prospects in the market. Here are some online. upskilling courses. for computer science engineers offered by the. Indian Institutes of...
ScienceZDNet

Best computer science job 2021: Top careers compared

Computer science explores the potential of computers and computing systems. Thanks to breakthroughs in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and big data, the computer science field continue to thrive. Computer and information technology jobs will grow much faster than the average between 2019-2029, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)....
Commerce, TXtamuc.edu

Department of Computer Science and Information Systems

Welcome to the Department of Computer Science and Information Systems. Earn a degree in one of the fastest-growing employment fields from the Department of Computer Science and Information Systems. Our department offers four programs: Bachelor of Science in Computer Science (BS), Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems (BCIS), Computational Science (MS) and Computer Science (MS). You’ll be prepared for a wide variety of applications found within the diverse computer science field. Work beside accomplished faculty to master highly relevant coursework, ranging from basic introductory programming to specialized topics like game design and big data analytics. You’ll also interact with industry leaders, enabling you to solve real-world problems.
Williamsburg, KYCorbin Times Tribune

Master of Science in Finance degree program now offered at Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG — University of the Cumberlands continues expanding its graduate-level options with its newest addition of a Master of Science in Finance degree program. Course content will include financial accounting and analysis; financial services, regulation, and ethics; economics analysis for decision making; financial planning and wealth management; big data and financial analytics; financial modeling and valuation; and global capital markets and international finance, among other topics.
Platteville, WIuwplatt.edu

Computer Science + X degree program opens new opportunities for students

Responding to the increasing demand for computing skills in the workforce — in both technical and non-technical professions alike — the University of Wisconsin-Platteville is rolling out a new Computer Science + X degree program, giving students more flexibility to pursue majors they are passionate about while acquiring in-demand computer skills. The CS+X degree is an interdisciplinary major that combines a core curriculum in computer science with most of the major requirements for another chosen discipline. Available degrees for fall 2021 include a Bachelor of Science in CS + Business and a Bachelor of Science in CS + Supply Chain Management.

Comments / 0

Community Policy