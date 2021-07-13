Should You Earn a Cybersecurity or Computer Science Degree?

Companies must be seen as trustworthy in order to conduct business. They lose this trust quickly when they fall prey to hackers. Data breaches impact not only an organization’s reputation but also its bottom line. A company that can shorten its recovery time can save money and lessen the damage from a data breach. The way they do that is by hiring skilled cybersecurity professionals. If you are considering a job in technology, cybersecurity is a growing field that needs educated professionals.