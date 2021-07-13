Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

When to see a doctor about Achilles tendon pain

By Tracey Romero
phillyvoice.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Achilles tendon, which connects the calf and lower leg muscles to the heel bone of the foot, is the largest tendon in the body. Acute injury to the tendon or overuse can lead to tenderness and pain when walking or running or bending the foot. The two most common causes of Achilles tendon pain are Achilles tendonitis and Achilles tendinosis.

www.phillyvoice.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Relief#Chronic Pain#Verywellhealth#Prp#The University Of Warwick#Versus Arthritis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Healthmyviarx.com

Plasma Injection Therapy May Be Useless Against Achilles Tendon Pain

TUESDAY, July 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A treatment commonly used to tackle an often painful Achilles tendon condition doesn't actually work, British researchers warn. At issue is "Achilles tendinopathy," a degenerative wear-and-tear disease that affects the critical tissue linking calf muscles to the heel. Patients have sought pain relief...
Healthhealio.com

PRP injection did not reduce Achilles tendon dysfunction at 6 months

A single injection of intratendinous platelet-rich plasma did not reduce Achilles tendon dysfunction at 6 months compared with sham injection, according to published results. Rebecca S. Kearney, PhD, and colleagues randomly assigned 240 patients who had midportion Achilles tendon pain for more than 3 months with tendinopathy confirmed by ultrasound, MRI or both to receive either a PRP injection (n=121) or a sham injection (n=119) between April 2016 and February 2020. Researchers measured the Victorian Institute of Sport Assessment-Achilles (VISA-A) score 6 months after treatment as the primary outcome, with primary analysis adjusted for laterality, age, sex and baseline VISA-A score. Secondary outcomes included the VISA-A score at 3-month follow-up, health-related quality of life assessed by the EuroQol-5D questionnaire at 3-month and 6-month follow-up and pain assessed with the VAS at 2-week, 3-month and 6-month follow-up.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

How does a doctor diagnose rheumatoid arthritis?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune inflammatory disorder. It can affect the joints and other body systems. Doctors may find diagnosing RA challenging, as it may resemble various other conditions. No single test can identify this chronic condition that causes an individual’s immune system to attack their own tissues. Although...
Diseases & TreatmentsIFLScience

Fibromyalgia Is An Autoimmune Condition, Study Indicates

A new study in The Journal of Clinical Investigation provides compelling evidence that fibromyalgia arises when the body’s own antibodies interact with pain-sensing neurons, increasing their sensitivity. This finding suggests that reducing antibody levels could help to treat the condition, bringing hope to large numbers of people around the world who have struggled to respond to existing therapies.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Woman's World

Your Back Pain May Be a Sign of This Larger Health Problem

Over 65 million Americans have suffered a recent back pain episode, and it’s one of the most common health issues for adults. But while it can often be related to any number of factors — physical exertion, age, and genetics, to name a few — you shouldn’t always blow it off as just a minor inconvenience. In fact, in some cases, back pain could be a sign of something more serious, like a kidney problem.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Why are arthritis symptoms worse at night?

Many people notice that their arthritis symptoms get worse at night. When this occurs, it can be hard for people to sleep, leaving them exhausted in the morning and potentially contributing to daytime pain or fatigue. It is common for pain to get worse at night. A 2020 study found...
Washington, DCWTOP

When a bad sunburn might be bad enough to see a doctor

Some folks think sunburns are no big deal, but a D.C. burn surgeon recommends professional care when skin blisters or sunburn symptoms include feeling sick. “People do need to know that if they’ve had a sunburn and feel all around lethargic or bad or nauseated, dizzy, things like that, that can be an emergency. And that might mean you need IV fluids,” Dr. Taryn E. Travis, of MedStar Washington Hospital Center, said.
Richmond, VANBC12

Doctors see uptick in respiratory illness impacting children

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Central Virginia doctor says health care providers are seeing an uptick in RSV cases, which is a respiratory virus that’s particularly dangerous in young children and babies. Doctors say it is rarely seen in the summer, but it’s popping up so much that the CDC...
Healthsouthfloridareporter.com

ACL Tears – When Surgery Is The Answer (Video)

ACL tears can sideline an athlete or crush an Olympic dream. It’s a common knee injury affecting nearly twice as many women than men. Dr. Cedric Ortiguera, a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, says 150,000‒200,000 ACL injuries occur each year in the U.S., and that number is growing as more children become involved in competitive sports year-round. The good news is that surgery can help get some athletes back in the game.
Posted by
Zachary Walston

Does Your Doctor Understand Pain?

How do you choose your doctor? Perhaps you review the credentials and experience of local physicians. Maybe a friend’s recommendation sways you. Could Google reviews be the key?
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
HealthPosted by
Parade

We All Pass Gas, but Wondering Exactly Why Your Farts Smell so Bad? Doctors Explain

The very mention of farts (usually) elicits a laugh—or, if you have young children, a raucous giggle. But have you ever wondered what causes farts? Scratch that: Have you ever wondered why farts smell so bad? Well, if so, you’re not alone. A quick Google search yields thousands of results. From “what’s a fart” to “the truth about gas” there is something every question and query. But if you’re looking for more information about the odor of farts, you’re in the right place.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

The Marijuana Side Effect That Doctors are Seeing Surge

There have been reports of a "mysterious vomiting illness" linked to marijuana and there's a name for it, too: Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome. "Doctors are seeing it more often now," says Leah Sera, PharmD, MA, BCPS, assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Science (PPS) at the School of Pharmacy, director of the MS in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics program, and a clinical pharmacist who practices in the field of palliative care. So what are the symptoms of Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome? Read on for 5 essential things you need to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthphillyvoice.com

Delta variant symptoms differ from previous COVID-19 illnesses, doctors say

Some doctors are reporting that COVID-19 patients infected with the Delta variant are experiencing different symptoms than other coronavirus patients, though most evidence is anecdotal. Instead of the loss of taste and smell, often one of the first COVID-19 symptoms, these patients are more likely to experience nasal congestion, sore...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy