Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Colourpop's New Powerpuff Girls Collection Is the Chemical X of Our Beauty Kits

By Marci Robi n
Allure
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cartoonishly cute collaboration — complete with eye shadow palette, blush, and more — is superheroically colorful. If you fondly remember The Powerpuff Girls (and there's really no other way to remember the animated series other than fondly) during its original 1998-to-2005 run, there's a decent chance you weren't yet old enough to be wearing makeup. A couple of decades later, however, makeup is practically one of your superpowers, which makes now the perfect time for Colourpop to launch a collection in honor of your once and forever favorite superheroes, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup.

www.allure.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#1998 To 2005#Colourpop Com#Instagram#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
NFLdotesports.com

HyperX x Champion Glow-in-the-Dark Collection impressions

Gaming and fashion intermingle frequently, and some collaborations find more success than others. From Sega and Drop Dead to the upcoming 100 Thieves x Gucci collaboration, the two realms often find creative ways to supply fans with gear that appeals to both fandoms. HyperX sponsors teams like the Pittsburg Knights,...
Makeupmusingsofamuse.com

Wet n Wild Wild Crush Collection Shares Some Colourpop DNA

Wet n Wild Wild Crush Collection has popped up at target.com and in Target stores (I saw it there this weekend) and I have to say those Wild Crush 9 Pan Eyeshadow Palettes are looking a lot like the Colourpop 9 Pan Eyeshadow Palettes right? The main difference is each palette has a different fragrance that they are inspired by!
Makeupshesafullonmonet.com

These Are Our 6 Favorite Products From Sephora’s New Clean Beauty Brand, LYS

Let’s be real: it’s hard to give up the love we have for makeup brands that feature so many options…but it’s also hard to find makeup brands that support ethical practices. That’s why we’re super excited about Sephora’s newest Black-owned, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free brand, LYS Beauty. With so many...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Forbes

See The New Mulberry X Alexa Chung Collection

This year marks 50 years of Mulberry, the beloved British luxury accessories brand, and the house has continued its anniversary celebrations with a new collaborative collection by Alexa Chung. It's a natural pairing, as Chung has been a long-time friend and muse of Mulberry having inspired one of its most...
Skin Caregetthegloss.com

Save up to £382 on a Net-A-Porter's summer beauty kit

If you're looking to try luxury skincare and haircare at a knock-down price, snap up NAP's Summer Refresh Beauty Kit for just £85. It’s the stampede of the season for fans of luxury beauty: Net-A-Porter has released its summer beauty edit and it’s fastest finger first – the kit, with travel and full-size products, sells out fast every year. Hardly surprising with savings of £382 on the bundle, which retails for £85 but is worth £467.
MakeupAllure

The Best SPF Lip Balms to Protect Your Lips This Summer (and Beyond)

Our lips get lots of love on the color front, but when it comes to lip care — not so much. Truth be told, the delicate skin on our lips is one of the most susceptible to the elements — and anyone who's experienced the painful throbbing of a lip sunburn knows that reality far too well. Thankfully, there's a special category of SPF-spiked lip balms that inject a healthy dose of SPF 30-plus sun protection into already favorited lip-conditioning formulas.
Skin CareAllure

How COVID Turned Small Beauty Brands Into Luxury Status Symbols

The pandemic changed a lot about our lives. For beauty influencers and small brand owners, it gave rise to a performance of a new kind of opulence. By the time COVID-19 lockdowns started rolling out, it was abundantly clear that many aspects of our normal lives were to be transformed or modified to fit the current reality. Those changes had a ripple effect, on everything from what we wear in public to how we put away our groceries. It also changed things for beauty culture on social media — to which its influencer set quickly adapted.
MakeupByrdie

Flower Beauty’s "Never Been Kissed" Collection Brings the Nostalgia

The '90s teen classic Never Been Kissed stands the test of time as one of those movies you can watch over and over again without getting bored. Icon status aside, Josie Geller still ranks as one of Drew Barrymore’s favorite roles to play, which is saying a lot considering the actress's mile-long IMDB page.
Skin CarePosted by
TheStreet

The Honest Company Debuts New Daily Defense Collection As Part Of Company's New Sustainable Packaging Initiative For Honest Beauty. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Honest Company (HNST) , a mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean and conscious lifestyle movement, today announced a new sustainable packaging initiative for Honest Beauty featuring 100 percent recyclable cartons using 100 percent tree-free paper made from upcycled sugarcane by-product. As part of the beauty relaunch, Honest is also launching the Daily Defense Collection, a new line of skincare products designed to defend skin against environmental aggressors.
MakeupPosted by
E! News

This Summer's Best New Beauty Products

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. We associate summer with a lot of things...
Beauty & Fashiontemptalia.com

ColourPop Ice Cream Bites Collection Swatches

ColourPop Ice Cream Bites Collection launches today, July 22nd, at 10AM PT. The newest release features six quads with one of those quads being four shades of Pressed Glitter–hurrah for ColourPop finally listening and putting their pressed glitters into their own palette! Here are swatches!. We're here to help you...
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Beauty and the Beast’ Duo Added to Fab 50 Collection!

There are a lot of magical things coming to the Walt Disney World Resort as it prepares for its 50 Anniversary celebration, which will begin on October 1, and run for 18 months! As part of that preparation, Disney is unveiling the statues that will be a part of what it is calling its Fab 50 collection. So far, Mickey, Goofy, and Timon and Pumbaa statues have been revealed to Guests. And now we have another reveal!
Shoppingthekingdominsider.com

Check Out the New Disney x CASETiFY Collection!

I don’t know about you Insiders, but I’m a sucker for a cute Disney phone case. I have my phone out all the time and it’s nice to cover it up with something you love to look at all the time. I currently have a stained glass Beauty and the Beast phone case on my phone that I absolutely am in love with. I’ve had it so long that it’s unfortunately a bit worn down now and might be time to replace it any day now. That’s why I was so excited when I came across a magical new Disney phone case collection, and I just had to share with you all!
MakeupPosted by
The Independent

Makeup by Mario has landed in the UK: We tried the beauty brand from Kim Kardashian’s favourite MUA

Mario Dedivanovic is one of the most well known make-up artists in the world, having made his name as Kim Kardashian’s head MUA, travelling around the world for photoshoots, Instagram snaps and red carpets.The man behind the Kardashian’s most glamorous, well recognisable looks is a bonafide star in his own right too, having built a loyal following on Instagram and racking up millions of views on YouTube with his tutorials. He also boasts Salma Hayek, Kate Bosworth and Gabrielle Union as A-list clients.In 2020, Dedivanovic launched his own make-up range, Makeup by Mario, pouring his nearly two decades of experience...
Skin Carepurewow.com

New Beauty Box Alert (!) Birchbox Just Dropped a Limited Edition Summer Staples Kit

We may be well into the summer but there's still time to find your perfect skin and hair routine, especially now that there's a new kit packed with summer staples. Say hello to Birchbox's new Limited Edition Set for Summer Kit. It checks off every beauty need we have this season, from dry shampoo to SPF and cucumber masks. Oh, and did we mention that the $58 kit has almost *$200 worth of products* AND comes with a sustainable, biodegradable, organic cotton mesh tote bag from Public Goods? Um, yes, come through Birchbox.
ApparelHighsnobiety

BEAUTY & YOUTH x New Balance "Ma & Pa" T-Shirts Release

Buy: UNITED ARROWS' site and stores for ¥8,250 (about $74). Editor's Notes: Countless famous folks have pitched for footwear brands over the decades, from the very influential to the very famous to the very unexpected. You could argue for days about the best in the biz but, to me, no one really did it much better than Ma and Pa Balance, the senior stars of some mid-'70s New Balance campaigns.
Skin Carebelletag.com

9 Best Products To Keep Tattoos From Fading

It is always disappointing to see your tattoo losing its vibrance and color. Tattoo fading is not rare, but there are many ways to prevent tattoos from fading or prolong the lifespan of your tattoos. All tattoo artists agree that hydrating your skin after getting a tattoo is crucial for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy