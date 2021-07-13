Colourpop's New Powerpuff Girls Collection Is the Chemical X of Our Beauty Kits

I don’t know about you Insiders, but I’m a sucker for a cute Disney phone case. I have my phone out all the time and it’s nice to cover it up with something you love to look at all the time. I currently have a stained glass Beauty and the Beast phone case on my phone that I absolutely am in love with. I’ve had it so long that it’s unfortunately a bit worn down now and might be time to replace it any day now. That’s why I was so excited when I came across a magical new Disney phone case collection, and I just had to share with you all!