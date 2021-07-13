Colourpop's New Powerpuff Girls Collection Is the Chemical X of Our Beauty Kits
The cartoonishly cute collaboration — complete with eye shadow palette, blush, and more — is superheroically colorful. If you fondly remember The Powerpuff Girls (and there's really no other way to remember the animated series other than fondly) during its original 1998-to-2005 run, there's a decent chance you weren't yet old enough to be wearing makeup. A couple of decades later, however, makeup is practically one of your superpowers, which makes now the perfect time for Colourpop to launch a collection in honor of your once and forever favorite superheroes, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup.www.allure.com
Comments / 0