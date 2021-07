The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released video footage of a handcuffed man shooting a police officer with the officer’s holstered gun.Lyndon Troung was attending a concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas when he became involved in a disturbance, pushed a security officer and ran off on 4 July at about 1.33am.LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Laz Chavez said the 28-year-old’s “behaviour was erratic that night” during a press conference on Tuesday.Mr Troung, who is from San Diego, was finally apprehended but struggled with police as they were trying to handcuff him. As officers were trying to adjust the...