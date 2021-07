Damon Sharpe goes through the highs and lows of fame in his new video, and he tells HL about the collab with Disco Fries, as well as his own favorite celeb encounter. The video for Damon Sharpe’s “15 Minutes” hits close to home. Though he’s a Grammy Award-winning producer and a DJ who signed with Armada Records last year, there was a point in time when he wasn’t so established – and he wasn’t so humble. “The video concept itself is loosely based on my early career chapter,” he tells HollywoodLife. The video – which features cameos from The Martinez Twins and Mario Lopez – sees Damon desperate for the first taste of success — of fame. After achieving it through some strategic viral marketing – emphasis on the “viral” – the stardom goes to Damon’s head.