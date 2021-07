From Microsoft's original story announcing the feature:. Want a second chance to perfect that family portrait? Need to adjust the colors on your sunset photo? Now you can with OneDrive’s new photo editing features. Starting today you can crop, rotate and adjust the light and color in your photos on OneDrive. Plus, we’re launching new ways to organize and view your photos on OneDrive for Android. Our new editing, organization, and viewing features put you in control, so you can take your pictures to the next level and add your own touch of style.