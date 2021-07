The following is a transcript of an interview with Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, authors of "I Alone Can Fix It," that aired on Sunday, July 25, 2021, on "Face the Nation." JOHN DICKERSON: We turn now to a new book that chronicles Donald Trump's tumultuous final year in office, Carol Leonnig and Phil Rucker are the authors of 'I Alone Can Fix It.' Good morning to both of you. Carol, let's start with you. Your first book ended after the first impeachment. The second book has another impeachment. Is there a through line for President Trump's administration between those two impeachments?