If you've ever been to the Fall Festival on Franklin Street then you know the delicacy that is Donut Bank Burgers. If you've never had one, you are sleeping on a delicious treat! They take a glazed donut, cut it in half and serve a hamburger patty with cheese on it. It sounds gross. I was very hesitant the first time I tried one, but after the first bite, it was soooo delicious.