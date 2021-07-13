DOJ And Other U.S. Departments Assist In Haiti's Presidential Assassination Probe

Cancel
A saying from ancient Roman times says, speak nothing but good of the dead. This next conversation is not going to follow that rule. It is a discussion of Jovenel Moise, the assassinated president of Haiti. Amy Wilentz, who writes about Haiti for The Nation, argues that he was a terrible president, the latest in a string of them in Haiti, and that that reality should underlie how we examine what happened.

