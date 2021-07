Paul McCartney has the license to do almost whatever he wants artistically at this point, and if that includes de-aging himself for his latest music video, no one is going to stand in his way. McCartney, 79, looked like his much younger self in a whimsical new music video for Beck's remix of "Find My Way." The original track appeared on last year's McCartney III, while the new take on the song appears on McCartney III Imagined.