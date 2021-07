I suppose that the idea of "The Wall" was borne of the desire for peace and quiet. And not wanting a margarita-infused driver to take out your mailbox. Montrose is the narrow side street that runs between Line Avenue and Dillingham, splitting the parking lots of Superior Grill and the old Pizza Rev (now Line Ave. Pie & Brew Co.). And after an evening of good food and friendship at one of the those two locations, many patrons headed east would decide it was easier to drive down Montrose, then take a left on Dillingham, which runs into Pierremont about 600 yards later.