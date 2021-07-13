Time to Pay Up or Pack Up! Louisiana Evictions Start August 1st

As much as bugs may make your skin crawl, the fact of the matter is, most creepy crawlers are harmless. As the professionals at Vulcan Termite and Pest Control in Alabama advise, "Any bug can be a nuisance, especially if they are invading your home, but most insects actually don't cause much harm." But there are always some exceptions. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, there's a short list of 20 invasive insect species you should be on the lookout for, and one of them is starting to make a comeback. In fact, one state even has a campaign to "stomp it out." Read on to find out what bug you should be wary of and why the USDA is giving you permission to kill it.