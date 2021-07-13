The Impact of Influenza
2:30 - 4:00 PM, Eastern Time. The world’s attention may be focused on SARS-CoV-2, but influenza viral infections remain a persistent problem for human societies. In this webinar from The Scientist, Richard Webby and Edward Hutchinson will talk about why influenza viruses are difficult to combat and how influenza virus properties modulate immunity and virulence. They will also address how to track and assess new influenza strains, and key things researchers have learned from influenza that can be applied to other infectious diseases.www.the-scientist.com
