The Impact of Influenza

Scientist
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article2:30 - 4:00 PM, Eastern Time. The world’s attention may be focused on SARS-CoV-2, but influenza viral infections remain a persistent problem for human societies. In this webinar from The Scientist, Richard Webby and Edward Hutchinson will talk about why influenza viruses are difficult to combat and how influenza virus properties modulate immunity and virulence. They will also address how to track and assess new influenza strains, and key things researchers have learned from influenza that can be applied to other infectious diseases.

Virus
Health
Flu
ScienceScience Now

ETV7 limits antiviral gene expression and control of influenza viruses

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Type I interferons initiate the changes in gene expression that are critical for fighting viral infections. However, restraining the type I interferon response is equally important for avoiding pathology resulting from inflammation. Froggatt et al. identified an interferon-stimulated gene (ISG) that encodes the transcription factor ETV7, which suppressed the expression of other ISGs, including those critical for controlling influenza viruses in lung epithelial cells. These results suggest that regulatory factors such as ETV7 may regulate the balance between control of viral infection and the excessive inflammation associated with severe viral disease.
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

Making Influenza Vaccinations Convenient for Healthcare Personnel

A group of personnel at a veterans administration medical center (VAMC)) did a drive-thru to help bolster vaccination amongst coworkers. Typically, healthcare workers (HCW) have higher vaccination rates than the general public. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 80% of healthcare workers reported receiving influenza vaccinations...
Public Healthmegadoctornews.com

Liquid Chalk Highly Effective in Killing SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza-A-viruses

Newswise — Melbourne researchers have found that liquid chalk, commonly used in gyms to improve grip, acts as an antiseptic against highly infectious human viruses, completely killing both SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) and influenza A viruses. University of Melbourne Professor Jason Mackenzie, a laboratory head at the Peter...
Palm Beach, FLThe Ledger

Canine influenza highly contagious infection

The Florida Veterinary Medical Association has sent an alert about a canine influenza outbreak in Palm Beach. The initial number exceeds 60 reported from a shelter and other pets are being diagnosed. This news is a concern for Central Florida because canine influenza (CI), or dog flu, is a highly contagious viral infection affecting dogs and also cats. There are two strains of canine influenza virus: H3N8 and H3N2. This outbreak is caused by H3N2, the same strain that attacked Central Florida in 2017-2018!
ScienceGenomeWeb

Science Papers Report on Inflammatory Response to Influenza, Protein Modeling

A protein that appears to be involved in limiting the inflammatory response to influenza infections is uncovered in a study published in Science Signaling this week. Type I interferons (IFNs) are released by cells and trigger changes in gene expression necessary to combat viral infections. Precise control of the IFN response is vital since insufficient expression of IFN-stimulated genes can result in the failure to stop viral spread, while excessive activation of these genes can lead to harmful inflammation and other pathologies. In the new study, Duke University scientists performed a CRISPR screen to identify previously unknown regulators of the type I IFN response. They find an IFN-stimulated gene that encodes a transcription factor called ETV7, which suppresses the expression of other IFN-stimulated genes including ones particularly important for IFN-mediated control of influenza viruses in lung epithelial cells. The results suggest that regulatory factors such as ETV7 may regulate the balance between control of viral infection and the excessive inflammation associated with severe viral disease.
ScienceMedscape News

Multiplex Real-Time Reverse Transcription PCR for Influenza A Virus, Influenza B Virus, and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2

Bo Shu; Marie K. Kirby; William G. Davis; Christine Warnes; Jimma Liddell; Ji Liu; Kai-Hui Wu; Norman Hassell; Alvaro J. Benitez; Malania M. Wilson; Matthew W. Keller; Benjamin L. Rambo-Martin; Yamundow Camara; Jörn Winter; Rebecca J. Kondor; Bin Zhou; Stacey Spies; Laura E. Rose; Jonas M. Winchell; Brandi M. Limbago; David E. Wentworth; John R. Barnes.
ScienceEurekAlert

Of lives and life years: 1918 influenza vs COVID-19

Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Inc. From the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic there have been countless comparisons to the 1918 influenza pandemic in terms of overall medical impact. Many of the comparisons addressed overall cases which, given the lack of a confirmatory lab test in 1918 and no meaningful case definitions for both pandemics, make such comparisons patently invalid. Overall mortality comparisons, although methodologically flawed as well, do offer a reasonably comparative outcome measure and offers a greater degree of validity. This measure is further enhanced when adjusted for population and average life years lost (see accompanying table for mortality comparisons presented 3 ways). The resulting value(s) can also be used to assess and better quantify the cumulative health impacts of our interventions and give a more objective base for our decision-making. A concluding observation is presented on the impact of a rapidly developed vaccine on a 1918 type event.
Pharmaceuticalsmibluesperspectives.com

The Crucial Impact of COVID Vaccines

The U.S. launched its COVID-19 vaccination quest on December 14, 2020, when a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Hospital in New York received the first COVID-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials. Since then, it’s been a race to vaccinate as many Americans as possible. Early on, each state...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

CDC Encourages More Accurate COVID Tests For Influenza Season

This pandemic has taught us how important early detection is. As a community, we have become better at analyzing data and making decisions based on it. For this reason, CDC encourages all labs to work with the most advanced technology available. In preparation for the “flu season”, CDC has recommended that clinics stock kits that are capable of detecting both influenza and COVID-19.
Public Healthajmc.com

Influenza, Respiratory Virus Activity Fell During Height of Pandemic

Many respiratory viruses demonstrated atypical activity levels as compared with previous rates of activity during pre-pandemic seasonality, the CDC said this week. Influenza and other respiratory virus activity decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic, likely due to the implementation of mitigation practices to fight the transmission of COVID-19 such as mask use, physical distancing, stay-at-home orders, and prohibition of global travel, according to research published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report for the week of July 23, 2021.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms.

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms. As hospitals deal with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, specialists warn that the Delta strain has new symptoms that the public should be aware of. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of patients...
Animalskentlive.news

Dogwalker suffers enormous blisters after brushing past giant hogweed

These are the horrifying burns suffered by a dogwalker after he brushed past a giant hogweed plant. The 56-year-old man had been walking his pet as usual through the Gatley Carrs area of Stockport when he felt a stinging sensation through his leg. In a matter of hours, the burning...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is LESS EFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant than Pfizer and Moderna shots, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is less effective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant than other shots, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-dose vaccine were twice as low compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings...
CancerMedicalXpress

Chemo shown to upset gut microbes in cancer patients

New research from SAHMRI and Flinders University has shown myelosuppressive chemotherapy destabilises gut microbiome in patients with solid organ cancers. The study led by infectious diseases expert and clinical microbiologist, Dr. Lito Papanicolas, assessed the gut health of men and women who underwent conventional chemotherapy on cancers, such as breast and lung cancer, without exposure to.
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

More Vaccinated People Are Dying of COVID in England Than Unvaccinated – Here’s Why

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
HealthCNBC

Fauci says immunity in vaccinated people might be waning

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...

