COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - If you're visiting Multnomah Falls during the busiest hours of the day, you'll now need a ticket to get an up-close look. Starting Tuesday, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., visitors will need a reservation at Multnomah Falls. Anyone who comes before or after that time, can walk right in. While Tuesday was just day one of the new timed-ticket reservation system, most people FOX 12 spoke with say they already knew about it.