2021 Stats: 12 G, 11 GS, 57 IP, 2.53 ERA, 26.1 K%, 8.8 BB%, 2.1 rWAR. It no secret outside of the Phillies Top 3 in the rotation, things can get a bit dicey. Matt Moore and Chase Anderson have been disasters. You still (surprise!) never know what you are going to get out of Vince Velasquez. Spencer Howard also struggled with the big club after getting yanked around by the org between roles. Why not build off of that very good top 3 with a veteran who is having very close to a career-season? Duffy has been spectacular for a very, very bad Royals club. Kansas City sits 18 games out of first and 14.5 out of the wildcard. Duffy is a pending free agent so KC might as well get something for him before you risk losing him for nothing?