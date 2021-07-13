Cancel
MLS

FC Tulsa Unveils Mural Kit for Greenwood Homage

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessional soccer club FC Tulsa has officially launched a third jersey, named the Mural Kit, designed from the club’s Mural Project at Monroe Demonstration Academy in North Tulsa. FC Tulsa has spent the last six months working with Arts Alliance Tulsa, local artists and school administrators to bring to life four murals designed by students at Monroe that represent the school’s four core values for its students – Empowerment, Responsibility, Community and Excellence. The club has incorporated design elements the students used in each of these four murals into its Mural Kit to inspire those who wear it to spread these values.

