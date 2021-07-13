WoW: Shadowlands Korthia Spectral Bound Chest And Keys Location
Find out where to find all three keys required to unlock the Spectral Bound Chest. Out of the many daily activities, the Spectral Bound Chest is one of the easiest to do, once you know the location. Containing a selection of Korthia items, the chest is worth doing whenever it’s up. Below, we’ll give you a list of locations where you can find the keys. Remember, the key location changes each day, though only 12 locations are possible.estnn.com
Comments / 0