WoW: Shadowlands Korthia Spectral Bound Chest And Keys Location

Mobs that your Ooz will consume are Shardhide Den Mothers, Shardhide Alphas, and Shardhide Growlers. The Ooz will not consume the gorgers, scavengers, or the Shardhide Cubs. Keep in mind that any player, whether on your faction or not, can "steal" credit by using their Command Ooz action button on a mob you are whittling down and planning to use for credit. Because of this, try and head to locations in Korthia where the Shardhide mobs are further from the beaten path, lowering the chances that someone will come in and yoink your credit.