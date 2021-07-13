Cancel
WoW: Shadowlands Korthia Spectral Bound Chest And Keys Location

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind out where to find all three keys required to unlock the Spectral Bound Chest. Out of the many daily activities, the Spectral Bound Chest is one of the easiest to do, once you know the location. Containing a selection of Korthia items, the chest is worth doing whenever it’s up. Below, we’ll give you a list of locations where you can find the keys. Remember, the key location changes each day, though only 12 locations are possible.

