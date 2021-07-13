The magic of fiction allows authors to make their own fantasy worlds and characters. But, it also gives them the power to re-write history in their own words. In this week’s Good Reads with

literature fanatic, Anthony Ascione, we travel back in time to see how two children survived during a dark moment in U.S. history.

‘Root Magic’ by Eden Royce is set in 1963 against the backdrop of school integration. To ease the forces of evil, both natural and supernatural, an African-American brother and sister learn the family tradition of root magic. As soon as the local authorities catch wind of these ‘magical’ happenings in their town, they attempt to capture and punish the family.

Throughout the book, the children learn more about the true evil hiding inside of those who wish ill on the family just because of the color of their skin. It also gives readers a fresh perspective about segregation.

