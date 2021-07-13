Important Updates to Buffalo’s Recovery From the Covid-19 Pandemic 7-13-21

Buffalo, NY – Mayor Byron W. Brown announced today that 100 Buffalo high school students have begun the first-ever “Earn While You Learn” training program at the Northland Workforce Training Center.

“This six-week program is an exciting opportunity for these young men and woman to gain valuable training that could lead to careers in advanced manufacturing. As jobs in these high-tech fields increase in the City of Buffalo and Western New York, an experience like this is a great introduction to these growing industries,” Mayor Brown said.

The Northland program is a new component of Mayor Brown’s Summer Youth Internship and Employment Program. The long-standing summer program offers paid internships and learning experiences for Buffalo youth with City government, nonprofit organizations and private sector employers. The program helps prepare youth for the world of work while exposing them to various types of employment.

“There are hundreds of Buffalo Public School students whose families rely on the income their children earn through the City’s Summer Youth Employment Program to meet their annual household budgets,” Mayor Brown said. “Making sure these young people can continue earning that income, while enrolled in summer learning programs needed to help them overcome the unique challenges they faced this year, is critical to limiting the economic harm some of our lowest-income residents have already faced.”

The program runs through August 20, with participants earning $12.50 an hour.

Through this pioneering program, the City has provided valuable work experience to over 25,500 young city residents since 2006.

Niagara River Shoreline Project along Broderick Park to Help the Emerald Shiner Swim against the Current into Lake Erie

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District, on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, has awarded a $1.6 million contract for a ‘fish passage’ demonstration project to help the tiny Emerald Shiner migrate up the Niagara River into Lake Erie.

The Emerald Shiner, which grows to a maximum of 3.5 inches, is a critical component of the Niagara River and Lake Erie food chain for game fish such as bass, walleye and pike.

Through the demonstration project, 78 yards of the seawall along Broderick Park will be altered to reduce water velocities and make it easier for the little fish to make its way into Lake Erie to help feed lake’s game fish population.

In addition to improving habitat and the quality of the fishery, this important project will prevent future sinkholes along this stretch of the Shoreline Trail to make it safer for bicyclists, pedestrians, anglers and other park users.

The Niagara River Shoreline project complements the Brown Administration’s investment in Broderick Park, including an $11 million park makeover, new concessions stand and improvements to the West Ferry Street Bridge and Bird Island Pier. Broderick Park is listed as a designated Network to Freedom site by the U.S. National Parks Service and recognized by historians as the historic terminus of the Underground Railroad between the United States and Canada.

Currently, the City of Buffalo has two projects in the design phase to further increase safety and improve the visitor experience at Broderick Park. A $400,000 public art project will reflect the park’s connection to the Underground Railroad, serving as a launch point for slaves fleeing to freedom in Canada and $173,000 will be spent on fencing and life ring stations to keep park-goers safe from the intense current of the Niagara River. The City sold bonds earlier this year to fund those projects.

Work on the fish passage way will get underway this summer. The Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District will monitor the project for one year following construction. This project is funded through the federal Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

The project is the result of previous technical assistance provided by the Buffalo District in partnership with the City of Buffalo, the Great Lakes Center of SUNY Buffalo State, the Niagara Greenway Commission and Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper.