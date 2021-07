This has been an active summer for the parks and recreation areas of Webster City. On Thursday afternoon, the park and recreation commission reviewed what has been going on so far this season. Assistant park and recreation director Breanne Lesher reported that the daily attendance at the outdoor swimming pool has been averaging 200 per day. There has been a good turnout for the series of outdoor swimming lessons this year and a good season with the Webster City Swim Team with two home meets the last few weeks. During June, a total of 5,685 people used the outdoor swimming pool. The pool is open for adult lap swimming every day from 11:30 until 1:00 p.ml and open swimming from 1:00 until 7:00 p.m. The pool will close for the year on Sunday,August 22.