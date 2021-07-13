Cancel
Redbirds pitcher Brandon Dickson returns to 'second home' Japan for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Montgomery Advertiser
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the last eight years, pitcher Brandon Dickson lived with his wife and three kids in Japan while playing overseas for the Orix Buffaloes. Now, just one month after signing a minor league contract with the St. Louis Cardinals and being assigned to the Memphis Redbirds, Dickson will return to Japan once again - this time as part of Team USA for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

