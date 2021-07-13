Delta Variant Increasing In Northeast Ohio, But COVID-19 Cases Remain Low
The delta variant is becoming more prevalent in the Cleveland area, but officials say they are not seeing surges in cases, hospitalizations or deaths like in other states. The variant does not seem to be a stronghold in Ohio like it is in other states, such as Missouri, where cases and hospitalizations are surging due to delta, said Dr. Daniel Rhoads, section head of microbiology at Cleveland Clinic.www.ideastream.org
