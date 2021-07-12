Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

The CTA: Marketing Brew talks TikTok with Clinique

By MS Minda Smiley
morningbrew.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok is the hottest platform right now, driving engagement from audiences and brand awareness for advertisers. But it’s a tricky environment to play in for brands, as they must hit the right notes while engaging with a fickle audience—all while figuring out how to navigate quality content and algorithmic dances.

www.morningbrew.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinique#Cta#Cta#Marketing Brew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral Videosmediapost.com

TikTok Taps Vimeo To Go After SMB Market

Google, Microsoft, and Facebook built a community of small and medium-sized companies to grow their respective ad businesses. Small businesses feed Google and Facebook. Ten years ago, Ian Lurie answered the question of what percentage of Google’s ad revenue comes from SMBs. He wrote that for overall paid search, it’s something about 90% of their revenue, but SMBs did not drive a lot of that at the time.
Behind Viral Videosmorningbrew.com

TikTok courts marketers with two new features

Over the past few days, TikTok has rolled out two new features for marketers, as well as one 👀 report. Unfortunately, none of them makes it easier to learn The Renegade. The partnership: Vimeo is integrating its video creation tools with TikTok’s Ads Manager. According to Vimeo, small and medium sized businesses can now “produce and publish ads directly into” TikTok Ads Manager. Plus, the two created custom video templates that are optimized for TikTok.
Behind Viral Videosmarketplace.org

How TikTok is becoming a powerful consumer marketing tool

Over the past 18 months, pandemic-related factory shutdowns and shifts in consumer behavior have resulted in a series of shortages that have rippled through the global economy. Now, there’s another powerful economic force causing a growing list of products — ranging from feta cheese to a specific brand of catnip — to sell out or become difficult to find: TikTok.
Behind Viral VideosAdWeek

TikTok Just Launched Spark Ads. What Does It Mean for Marketers?

When it comes to Facebook and Instagram, advertisers have two options: either upload a sponsored post or amplify organic content with ad dollars after it has gone live. TikTok, on the other hand, previously only allowed brands to sponsor posts before hitting the publish button, and is still expanding to play in the big leagues. Its latest move: the launch of Spark Ads.
Behind Viral Videosaithority.com

TikTok Names Tinuiti First US Independent Agency To Receive Campaign Management Badge Within TikTok Marketing Partner Program

Tinuiti will help clients accelerate brand performance and grow their business through TikTok. Tinuiti, the largest independent performance marketing firm across the Triopoly of Google, Facebook, and Amazon, announced that it has earned TikTok’s Campaign Management badge within the TikTok Marketing Partner Program, becoming the first US-independent agency to receive the accreditation from the leading destination for short-form mobile video. The accreditation will help Tinuiti clients leverage TikTok’s comprehensive suite of creative, influencer, and data-driven services to grow their business.
Behind Viral Videosmarketingdive.com

TikTok integrates Vimeo's video-creation tools to attract more small business marketers

TikTok is teaming with Vimeo to integrate the software solutions provider's video-creation tools into its app, according to a news release. The Vimeo Create feature, now available in the TikTok Ad Manager, is targeted at small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to help them trim production times and costs. Vimeo is the first TikTok partner to land in a new Creative Tools subcategory under the ByteDance-owned platform's larger Creative Partners program.
Public HealthLas Vegas Herald

IMPACT OF C-19 ON DIGITAL MARKETING NEEDS OF BUSINESSES

The C-19 Situation Forced the entire world's economies to shut down in no time. No one has ever imagined the world we are living at present. The fact is that due to the disruption caused by the corona virus we have undergone more digital transformation in the last one and half year. There were numerous questions asked in the board rooms, on earnings calls, in the media and, in the government. People wanted to know how their businesses would survive when the whole world is under lockdown? The answer to all those questions came in the way of digital transformation.
EconomyNew Haven Register

Influencer Marketing 101: A Blueprint for Running a Successful Campaign

Influencer marketing is a type of social media marketing that allows you to leverage the power of influencers. Through influencer marketing, small businesses can reach an audience they might not have been able to find otherwise and have their message shared with people who are more likely to buy their product or service.
RetailThe Drum

Four social commerce innovations in 2021

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. Over the past year, online shopping has become...
DrinksLas Vegas Herald

Brewing Ingredients Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

According to the new market research report "Brewing Ingredients Market by Source (Malt Extract, Adjuncts/Grains, Hops, Beer Yeast, and Beer Additives), Brewery Size (Macro Brewery and Craft Brewery), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Brewing Ingredients Market was valued at USD 34.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%, to reach USD 47.9 billion by 2026. The rise in global population and increasing disposable income in developing economies are creating new avenues for alcoholic beverages.
Economymorningbrew.com

Coworking with Nabil Malouli

On Wednesdays, we wear pink spotlight Retail Brew's readers. Want to be featured in an upcoming edition? Click here to introduce yourself. Most people don’t pay attention to how their packages show up outside their door. But for Nabil Malouli, VP of global e-commerce at DHL, that’s his entire day.
Beauty & FashionLas Vegas Herald

Eye Cream Market is Going to Boom with Lancome, Biotherm, Olay, Clinique

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Eye Cream Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Eye Cream Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Eye Cream market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Eye Cream Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Behind Viral VideosHypebae

Here's Why Everyone on TikTok Is Talking About the Skin Barrier

There are nearly 130,000 mentions of #skinbarrier on Instagram, over 44 million views of the hashtag on TikTok, and Google search terms related to the topic have increased 72 percent in the past year alone. But how and why has the skin barrier become the latest trending buzzword to take over our social media feeds? According to dermatologist Dr. Sonia Khorana, this has to do with changes in consumer behaviour in recent years. “We’ve seen lots of new resurfacing products launched onto the market that are advertised for daily use,” Dr. Khorana says. “I’ve seen clients use exfoliating acids twice daily, attempting at-home peels and microneedling. And a lot of people are now adding prescription retinoids to their routines on top of these,” she adds. “People want immediate results, but this level of exfoliation can be very damaging to skin.”
Businessmorningbrew.com

Adidas made a billboard that press and influencers could swim in

Remember the billboard that gave out free beer? This is him now. Feel old yet?. In all seriousness, a swimmable billboard created by Adidas recently garnered a wave of press coverage (see what we did there?) Here’s the story, as told by the media outlets in question. Ad Age: “Women...
Behind Viral Videosmartechseries.com

Market Research Platform Suzy Appoints TikTok’s Sofia Hernandez to its Board of Directors

Hernandez, currently TikTok’s Head of U.S. Business Marketing, helped lay the foundation for Suzy’s exponential growth as an early executive. Suzy, a leading market research software platform announced the appointment of Sofia Hernandez, Head of U.S. Business Marketing at TikTok, to its Board of Directors. Hernandez is a global marketing veteran with over 18 years of experience working with the world’s largest consumer brands. She previously served as Suzy’s Chief Client Officer, before joining TikTok to build marketing solutions that help brands engage with relevant communities through creative storytelling.
Technologymorningbrew.com

Twitter Cancels Its Fleets Feature

It turns out Twitter’s Fleets feature was here for a good time, not a long time. The social media platform said yesterday it’s shutting down the Instagram Stories-esque feature that allowed users to post content that would disappear in 24 hours. Why? Eight months in, it just wasn’t that popular....
InternetLaredo Morning Times

For Ambitious Social Media Creators, Jellysmack Powers Fast Growth

According to a recent survey, a whopping 86% of young Americans want to be a social media content creator. They see other young people earning fame and fortune by doing what they love and sharing it online. In fact, there are 50 million creators working today — yet only 0.1%...
Retailmorningbrew.com

Apple Reportedly Working On a Buy-Now-Pay-Later Service

Impulse purchasing could get even easier: Apple is working on adding a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) feature to Apple Pay, dipping a gargantuan toe into one of retail’s fastest-growing segments, per Bloomberg. Here’s what we know about the service, known as “Apple Pay Later”:. It’ll offer two ways to pay: four bi-weekly,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy