Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belmont, NH

Curtis A. Appleyard, 71

laconiadailysun.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELMONT — Curtis Arthur Appleyard of Belmont, NH, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from complications of liver cancer. Curtis was born on April 13, 1950 in Washington, D.C. The second son of Curtis and Barbara Appleyard, he grew up in Larchmont, New York, graduating from Mamaroneck High School in 1968. He attended Ricker College in Houlton, Maine, earning his bachelor’s degree in History, and that is where he met his wife, Karen. They were married July 27, 1974 in New Gloucester, Maine.

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NH
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Belmont, NH
City
Bristol, NH
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Cancer#Us Postal Service#Nh#Mamaroneck High School#Ricker College#The U S Postal Service#The Cub Scouts#Eagle Scout#Memorial Services#Daniel Webster Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
SportsCNN

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' sponsors offered statements of support Wednesday following her decision to pull out of Thursday's individual, all-around gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old champion cited mental health concerns as the reason for her earlier withdrawal from Tuesday's team competition during interviews with reporters in Tokyo. Biles may...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy