Curtis A. Appleyard, 71

BELMONT — Curtis Arthur Appleyard of Belmont, NH, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from complications of liver cancer. Curtis was born on April 13, 1950 in Washington, D.C. The second son of Curtis and Barbara Appleyard, he grew up in Larchmont, New York, graduating from Mamaroneck High School in 1968. He attended Ricker College in Houlton, Maine, earning his bachelor’s degree in History, and that is where he met his wife, Karen. They were married July 27, 1974 in New Gloucester, Maine.