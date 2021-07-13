Cancel
Yerrrrr: A$AP Rocky Brings Rihanna To The South Bronx To Shoot New Video

By Martin Berrios
hotspotatl.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though he lives for high fashion A$AP Rocky has brought it back to the streets. He and his boo Rihanna came to the South Bronx to capture some gritty visuals for his new album. As spotted on GQ the Harlem Native went viral when he and RiRi were spotted...

