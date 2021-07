BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Thousands of businesses across the US were never paid any relief funding during the pandemic and now many, even here locally, are struggling to make ends meet. There is a bipartisan push for Congress to approve $60 billion more in funds for the many small businesses, like restaurants, who need help. “We’re going to make it through, we just need help,” said Ron Furman, owner of Max’s Tap House. Faidley’s Seafood in Baltimore’s Lexington Market has been around for more than 130 years. Though business came to a screeching halt, they never stopped paying their employees. Owner Dayme Hahn said her father...