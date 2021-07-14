Rabun Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Multiple Late Night Burglaries
The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple late night burglaries involving convenience stores. If anyone has information on the identity of the persons in the photographs on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RabunCountySheriffsOffice/posts/1252169861901266, please private message the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or contact investigator Justin Buchanan directly at 706-960-9745. One individual is wearing a scuffed worldwide hoodie.sky963.com
