39802 Lakeview Court #19, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32106645)

Located in the prestigious Viking Estates this condominium is one of the most desirable in all of Big Bear. Boasting at over 1800 square feet this roomy unit is one of the larger floor plans and has an outstanding view of the water and boat slips in Canvasback Cove. Living room area and deck are on the middle floor where you'll enjoy the view as you sit in front of the fireplace. The view is even more impressive on the third floor where you will find the master suite that has a cozy fireplace and a spa. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite counter tops and tiled backsplash, tiled kitchen floors throughout and a breakfast bar that separates the kitchen from the living room. Trex decks for low maintenance, one of the only units in Viking Estates with high vaulted windows. FAU and hot water heater are only 2 years old. Bathrooms are remodeled with tile and granite and new faucet fixtures. New Hunter Douglas honeycomb insulated blinds and wood blinds at most downstairs windows.