The new personalized medical care practice, Clarity Health & Wellness, held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the practice’s opening at 131 Cambridge Street. Richard has over 14 years in community news and experience covering local politics, crime, events and features. He began his career at a weekly newspaper then moved on to become a daily reporter. In 2010 he became the first editor of Burlington Patch before joining BCAT in 2014 as News Director. Rich has a master's degree in Journalism and Public Policy from Northeastern University.