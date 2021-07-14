Hazardous Weather Outlook for Rabun County

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for western North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, and northeast Georgia, including Rabun County. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop again Wednesday, July 14, across the area, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. Storms should be most numerous across the mountains and scattered over the Upstate, western Piedmont, and northeast Georgia. Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and heavy downpours are the main threats from the storms, which could result in localized flooding where storms persist. One or two of the storms could become strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts and large hail. The thunderstorms should diminish by late evening.