Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

New Report: Louisiana is #1 for ‘At Risk’ Youth in USA

By Stephanie Crist
Posted by 
GATOR 99.5
GATOR 99.5
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

People in Louisiana are used to being at the top of the list for a lot of things: food, music, festivals, and of course the friendliest citizens around. But a new report from the folks at Wallethub has us on top with something that really makes us kind of ashamed. Louisiana has been deemed the #1 state for at-risk youth. We know that growing up is hard, and especially during these trying times that we are just emerging from. But Louisiana, we can do so much better.

gator995.com

Comments / 0

GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Columbia, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disconnected Youth#Poverty#Homelessness#Wallethub#Americans#Wallethub#Louisianians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Homeless
Related
Kidsoc-breeze.com

WalletHub Study: 2021’s States with the Most At-Risk Youth

With about one in nine young Americans neither working nor in school, exposing them to greater risk of poverty and violence, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2021’s States with the Most At-Risk Youth, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary. To determine where young Americans are...
PoliticsUnion Leader

NH, other New England states, among those with fewest at-risk youths

Massachusetts young adults are healthy, social and overall more connected than their state contemporaries, according to a recent WalletHub study. The study compared 15 youth-risk factors across all 50 states and Washington D.C. Disconnected youth, childhood poverty rate, youth obese & overweight percentage, youth graduation rate and young drug use are some of the factors compared in the study.
KidsPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Are South Dakota’s Youth at Risk and Why?

What puts South Dakota's young people at risk? The same things affect the age group from 16 to 24 here, as they do elsewhere. The difference is to what degree and what are the results of that impact?. One in nine youths in that particular age group (16 to 24)...
KidsParkersburg News & Sentinel

At-Risk Youth: WalletHub survey should spur action

Admit it, when you hear the term “at-risk youth,” you don’t think of our own communities. You think of someone else, somewhere else. Even if some are especially enlightened, the reality is most West Virginians do not think of our state as a place where our youth are in trouble.
Louisiana StatePosted by
GATOR 99.5

10 Festivals We Don’t Have in Louisiana But Need

If you've lived in or visited Louisiana for any amount of time you know that we have a festival for just about anything and everything. If it walks, crawls, slivers, swims, grows, or basically makes any type of movement and we can eat it, we more than likely have a festival for it. (Shoot, we even have festivals for fictional characters like the Rougarou.)
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Massachusetts has the least at-risk youth in the country, study suggests

Massachusetts young adults are healthy, social and overall more connected than their state contemporaries, according to a recent WalletHub study. The study compared 15 youth-risk factors across all 50 states and Washington D.C. Disconnected youth, childhood poverty rate, youth obese & overweight percentage, youth graduation rate and young drug use are some of the factors compared in the study.
Alabama StatePosted by
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Revealed As Having The Nation’s 4th Most At-Risk Youth

How dangerous is Alabama for our youth? With everything happening in Alabama, this study may be right on time. I'm sure we've all done some silly or dangerous things growing up. Sneaking out at night and going to a party, experimenting with matches, or simply hanging with that person you were told not to hang with. Some things just come with growing up and having new experiences.
Kansas StateWIBW

Kansas youth less at-risk than in Missouri, Oklahoma

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas children are less at-risk than those raised in Missouri or Oklahoma according to a recent study. WalletHub.com says with one in nine young Americans neither working nor in school, it released its report on 2021′s States with the Most At-Risk Youth, and Kansas ranked as 26th. To decide which states did better than others, it said it looked at factors such as the share of disconnected youth, labor force participation rate among youth and youth poverty rate among 50 states and Washington D.C.
Louisiana Statebrproud.com

Veterinarian shortage reported in Louisiana due to multiple factors

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Animals, large and small, all have to see veterinarians, but according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the nation is seeing a vet shortage, even here in Louisiana. “The pandemic made people more hyper-aware of what was going on with their animals, both...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Unvaccinated Louisiana residents face heightened risk of COVID-19 amid new spike

With a confirmed surge in COVID-19 cases, the Louisiana Health Department warned residents that unvaccinated people were at much higher risk during the ongoing pandemic. On Wednesday, the state reported 1,936 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths, 468 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and 40 COVID-19 patients on ventilators.  Since May, according to the health department, 94% […] The post Unvaccinated Louisiana residents face heightened risk of COVID-19 amid new spike appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.

Comments / 0

Community Policy