Tallulah Falls, GA

TFS adds Resource Center Director to Middle School Faculty

By Chad Dorsett
sky963.com
 10 days ago

E. Lane Gresham, Director of Communications and Media at Tallulah Falls School (TFS) reports that a new position at TFS will support classroom learning at the middle school. Tricia Anderson is joining the faculty for the 2021-22 academic year. With more than 20 years of experience in education, Anderson brings a diverse background to the TFS learning community. In her new role as the Middle School Resource Center Director, Anderson will provide support for both teachers and students. She holds a B.S. in Early Childhood Education from Mercer University, a Masters in Curriculum and Instruction, and a Specialist in Leadership and Administration from Central Michigan University. She also recently attended the Columbia University Teachers College Winter Institute for Writing. Anderson will help students successfully transition into middle school and provide support to teachers, said President and Head of School Larry A. Peevy. She will also collaborate with upper school learning center personnel to ensure a smooth progression from middle to high school, he added. “Implementing this position will provide another dimension to the services we provide to our middle school families and our faculty,” Peevy said. “We are delighted to have someone with Tricia’s background joining our middle school faculty.” Anderson will support students in all subject areas, said Middle School Director Carol Madden. “She’ll also help our teachers with lesson plans and hands-on staff development,” Madden said. “Tricia will help our students and teachers reach their greatest potential.” Anderson said she is honored and excited to join the TFS faculty. “I have always been passionate about education; I have a deep desire to educate teachers about learning differences,” Anderson said. “I believe that anyone can learn, and it’s up to me to provide the pathway. I look forward to creating new opportunities for teachers and learners in our community.”

