I’m a mom of two teenagers. There are some very hard things about being a mom of older kids (trust me!), but the upside is that I’ve experienced a ton of “Mom moments” and learned a lot of Mom-life hacks. One of the big things I’ve learned is how to always be low-key prepared for living our best life, no matter what comes up. During the summer, it seems like those moments come up more frequently because of the laid back, fun-filled vibe that having no school brings. Case in point: I’m writing this blog from the shade while we are at an impromptu pool party.