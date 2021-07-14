Cancel
Falcons should help pass rush when filling open roster spot

By Scott Bair
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Falcons have a free roster spot. They'll likely fill it before training camp or shortly after, adding another talent to the mix to make the final 53. Defensive end/edge rusher seems a likely addition considering the position group lost one after midnight Sunday when Barkevious Mingo was cut. Keeping the position group's numbers and competition high seems logical, especially for a crew that needs to bring more heat in waves.

