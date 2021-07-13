42588 La Cerena Avenue, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32106641)

Situated in the heart of Lower Moonridge, this cabin is located between Snow Summit and Bear Mountain Ski Areas. Talk about a perfect location in a highly desirable area! Tax assessor says 676 sq.ft., Zillow says 812, Contractor measures apprx 1064. Only the tape measure knows for sure. Freshly painted inside & out, this move in ready gem awaits your arrival. 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. All bedrooms are roomy with open beam wood ceilings. Gorgeous floor to ceiling rock Fireplace. Large fenced in back yard with shed. Washer/Dryer hook ups downstairs closet. Level usable lot, with plenty of off street parking for winter visitors. Close proximity to the Golf Course, New Alpine Zoo, Lake, Ski areas, & coffee shops. Just steps away from the National Forest with hiking and biking trails. This cabin has it all and is ready to go with all furnishings included in the sale. There is an addendum of personal items excluded from the sale. Make sure to check out the Moonridge Village expansion plan.