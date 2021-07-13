808 Kingston Lane, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32106631)

Well maintained and loved Pinewood Estates home with fantastic curb appeal. Beautiful paver and stone entrance from street and driveway leads to this 3 bedroom, full 2 bath home with open plan for entertaining~large windows and raised hearth brick fireplace invites a relaxing retreat to view the treed lot and snowfall in winter~bedroom and bath downstairs, two bedrooms and bath upstairs allows for extended family to gather and have privacy as desired. Large decks both at front and rear of home extend the living space to the outdoors~owners have added new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet, painted exterior, added shrubs, trees, and hugging bears in the front yard~tankless hot water heater, paved area for BBQ, ample storage pack great features in to this exceptional cabin.Large shed for storage at the rear of property~Great neighborhood only minutes from grocery stores, restaurants, both ski resorts and the village.