475 Thrush Drive #40, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32106628)

CABIN STYLE TINY HOME FULLY FURNISHED! This home is so darn cute featuring wood throughout with matching furniture and decor. One bedroom plus sleeping loft. Large back deck with redwood privacy fence. Half mile from Snow Summit and less than half mile from Meadow Park by the lake. Located at Trails End Mobile Home Park where you must be 55 or older. Laundry facility in park. Potential buyers and pets must be approved through the park. For full time or part time owners only, no rentals. Space rent is $750 per month. DMV transfer, bank cashiers check or money order only no escrow.