Texas A&M's Leal, Green headed to Birmingham for SEC Media Days

Texas A&M defensive end DeMarvin Leal arrived in Aggieland as a five star recruit alongside another five star, offensive lineman Kenyon Green (who also spoke at today's SEC Media Days). Leal enrolled early but an injury took him out of spring ball and then it took him a little while to get going once fall camp and the 2019 season rolled around. However, Leal eventually stepped into the starting lineup for the Ole Miss game and has been there ever since, even moving inside in the Aggies' bowl game that year when tackle Justin Madubuike left early to prepare for the 2020 National Football League draft.