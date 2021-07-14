Texas A&M's Leal, Green headed to Birmingham for SEC Media Days
Texas A&M players Demarvin Leal and Kenyon Green are set to join Aggies' head coach Jimbo Fisher at the 2021 Southeastern Conference Football Media Days on July 21. They will join Coach Fisher alongside coaches and student-athletes from Alabama, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt on day three in Hoover. SEC Media Days are set to take place July 19-22, at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama.247sports.com
