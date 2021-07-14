Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

These Canceled Netflix Shows Earned Quite a Few Emmy Nominations

By Allison Schonter
Popculture
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Emmy nominations proved one thing: streaming platforms are major players in the TV landscape. When the nominations were read for the 73rd Emmy Awards on Tuesday, Netflix alone earned 129 nominations, but it wasn’t just the streamer's series promising new seasons that earned recognition because three of Netflix's canceled shows were also shown some love. The Kominsky Method, Country Comfort, and Bonding are all in the running for Emmy awards at this year’s ceremony.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katharine Mcphee
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Eddie Cibrian
Person
Zoe Levin
Person
Michael Douglas
Person
Chuck Lorre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Emmy Nominations#Scannell Co#Bonding#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on CBS later this year, and we now have an official premiere date for the new show. According to TV Line, NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on Sept. 20, at 10 p.m. ET. The new series will close out CBS' Monday night lineup, which features fan-favorite sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., then the original NCIS at 9 p.m., which provides a lead-in for the new series.
TV SeriesPopculture

8 Shows Canceled Almost Immediately After Premiering

Most television shows are allowed to live out at least one full season before being canceled, even if executives realize early on that the show has little chance of success. For example, NBC recently canceled Debris after a low-rated first season, but at least its entire first season aired. Then there are other shows that do so horribly that networks pull them from schedules after only one or two episodes air. In one infamous case, a show was even canceled in the middle of its debut. What follows is a list of some of the most extreme and swift cancellations in TV history.
CelebritiesBillboard

How to Watch the 2021 Emmy Awards Nominations Announcement

This Is Us actor Ron Cephas Jones and Hamilton actress Jasmine Cephas Jones are set to announce the nominations for the 73rd annual primetime Emmy Awards on Tuesday morning (July 13). Accompanied by Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, the father-daughter duo will host the live broadcast...
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

The nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards show streaming domination

Streaming is taking over everything; look at the nominations for the 73rd Emmys. Just in the Best Drama category alone, 6 of the eight nominations come from streaming services. The comedy series grouping sees 7 out of its eight nominations coming from streaming as well. Netflix’s The Crown and the...
TV SeriesNewsweek

15 TV Shows That Got Worse After Losing a Star

Nothing gold can stay, as the saying goes, and that certainly applies to TV series. There are a host of factors that contribute to diminishing returns of a once-popular show—showrunners changing, writers shifting, the show moving to a different channel, or losing one or even multiple beloved actors (such as the case with shows like Scrubs or Once Upon a Time). When you capture lightning in a bottle, it can be difficult to reclaim that same spark when one or more of the people most instrumental to its initial success are now gone. Changing hands or attempting to move on without these key players can be far too evident to avid fans, who turn away from the show to which they were once devoted.
TV & Videosrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Emmy nominations 2021: See what shows made the cut

Nominations for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday. Father and daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones of "This Is Us" and Jasmine Cephas Jones of "Blindspotting" revealed the nominees. "The Mandalorian" and "The Crown" scored the most nominations per program with 24 each, followed by "WandaVision" with 23.
TV ShowsPopculture

Netflix Removing Beloved Disney Movie on Thursday

Netflix is saying goodbye to a slew of TV shows and movies in July. One of the programs that will be leaving the streaming service is Disney's The Princess and the Frog. So, if you want to get your fix of the Disney flick on Netflix, you'll have to check it out soon.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

2021 Emmy Nominations Announced: Check Out The Full List Of TV's Best

The 2021 Emmy nominations are here, and this is a pretty special group, considering the past year of television was a wonky one, with just about every TV production out there being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Seasons were shortened, crowd shots were limited, studio audiences were eliminated, and live-action guest stars were largely kept to a minimum. Still, that didn't stop a ton of shows from delivering captivating and scenes, episodes and entire seasons worthy of Emmy love, from the MCU's leap to streaming on Disney+ to Elisabeth Moss' harrowing journey on The Handmaid's Tale to a plethora of other examples. (Yes, Succession's Roy family, you're definitely part of that group.)
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Has A Touching Message, Footage For The Fans About The Haves And The Have Nots Series Finale

It’s been a few days now since The Haves and the Have Nots aired its Season 8 and series finale on OWN, marking just under 200 episodes for the longtime show. Now that the dust has settled a little bit and we've talked out all that's happened, I think it’s high time to talk about Tyler Perry’s message regarding the show ending and his experience with OWN ahead of the upcoming projects he has coming up. The prolific and longtime showrunner, writer, and general jack-of-all-trades took to social media to thank the fans for watching, talk the HAHN milestones and reveal more about how the series changed the lives of its cast and crew. (It's spoiler-free so don't fret if you aren't caught up!)
MoviesCMT

Dolly Parton Movie Earns Emmy Nomination

Dolly Parton never stops. This absolute superstar keeps adding to her accolades with her latest Emmy nomination. When this year’s Primetime Emmy nominations were announced yesterday, Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square was among the nominees announced for Outstanding Television Movie. Other nominees in the category include Uncle Frank, Sylvie’s Love, Oslo, and Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia.
TV ShowsWUSA

How to Watch the 2021 Primetime Emmy Nominations

Once again, awards season is just around the corner! Stephen Colbert will host this year's Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19, but first, the 2021 Emmy Nominations have to be handed out, which will happen on Tuesday, July 13. The father-daughter duo of Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘The Upshaws’ Season 2: Renewed Or Canceled By Netflix?

Netflix has officially renewed the multi-camera comedy series The Upshaws for a second season. Featuring Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes, and Kim Fields, the blue-collar sitcom Netflix picks up The Upshaws for Season 2. The second season will feature 16, half-hour episodes. This is an increase from the first season’s 10 episodes. Meanwhile, viewers can expect the episodes to drop in two batches of 8 for your bingeing pleasure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy