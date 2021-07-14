These Canceled Netflix Shows Earned Quite a Few Emmy Nominations
The 2021 Emmy nominations proved one thing: streaming platforms are major players in the TV landscape. When the nominations were read for the 73rd Emmy Awards on Tuesday, Netflix alone earned 129 nominations, but it wasn’t just the streamer's series promising new seasons that earned recognition because three of Netflix's canceled shows were also shown some love. The Kominsky Method, Country Comfort, and Bonding are all in the running for Emmy awards at this year’s ceremony.popculture.com
