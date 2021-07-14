Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

Governor Noem suspends two prison heads following harassment complaint

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Kristi Noem has suspended her cabinet secretary overseeing state prisons and the warden of the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls after an anonymous complaint. The complaint alleges supervising corrections officers regularly sexually harassed their fellow employees, employee morale is low and promotions are plagued by nepotism. The governor put Secretary of Corrections Mike Leidholt and State Penitentiary Warden Darin Young on administrative leave. The two pages of the complaint released by Noem’s office allege that supervising corrections officers were allowed to sexually harass prison employees and that attempts to report the harassment were ignored.

