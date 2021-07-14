Cancel
Cleveland, OH

City of Cleveland details revised summer pool schedule

Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 10 days ago

(Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

By Collin Cunningham

(CLEVELAND) Following Cleveland's June 12 decision to open its swimming pools for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has announced updated schedules and regulations, including the closing of the Michael J. Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center for repairs.

A post on Cleveland City Hall's blog is being updated regularly with pertinent pool information. Last revised July 13, its latest iteration directs residents of the city's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood to use the pool at the Clark Recreation Center for the rest of the season as the Michael Zone NRRC remains closed.

Located a half-mile away, the other indoor pool will be open for public use between 12 and 8 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday and Friday through Aug. 6. Beginning the week of Aug. 9, the announcement states Cleveland's indoor pools will resume their normal hours of operation, from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday and then 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Pools are also closed at the city's EJ Kovacic, Central and Alexander Hamiltion rec centers.

Cleveland's outdoor pools, meanwhile, are being afflicted by a lifeguard shortage that has prompted the city to reduce pool hours and close all 20 of its outdoor swimming facilities on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Previously, exterior pools were supposed to open between noon and 8 p.m. on any day when the temperature was predicted to reach 85 degrees. But, as a result of "fewer than normal candidates for seasonal lifeguarding," they will only be able to welcome guests between Wednesday and Sunday through Aug. 8.

FOX8 reported on July 7 that Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's office had confirmed that less than half of the 150 lifeguards the city needs to staff its aquatic recreation areas

“It’s become much more difficult to bring on temporary people to perform seasonal kinds of jobs,” Jackson said at a recent news conference.

The following list shows specific days of operation for 12 of the city's indoor pools:

  • Collinwood NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays
  • Cudell NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
  • Estabrook NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays
  • Gunning NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays
  • Stella Walsh NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
  • Clark NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays
  • Thurgood Marshall NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays
  • Glenville NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
  • Earle B. Turner NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays
  • Sterling NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays
  • Fairfax NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
  • John F. Kennedy NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

