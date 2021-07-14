Race Through Davenport’s Past: History and Architecture Along the Bix 7 Route Presented by the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center

Brown Bag Lunch concerts are part of the Bettendorf Public Library’s rich history in highlighting local musicians. Rebecca Casad’s vocal styling blends well with the ukulele and Alan Morrison rounds out the sound with his guitar and U-Bass chops. They perform a unique arrangement of cover songs spanning five decades of music, as well as performing original songs with a focus on real-life experiences. More information about this event and other programs are available at the Bettendorf Public Library’s website at http://www.bettendorflibrary.com/adult-programs or by calling 563-344-4179.