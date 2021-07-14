Cancel
High Point, NC

North Carolina dad charged in beating death of 6-year-old son

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 10 days ago
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A North Carolina father is behind bars in connection with the beating death of his young son.

According to WFMY and the High Point Enterprise, Devon J. Nelson, 30, of High Point, is facing first-degree murder and felony child abuse charges after his 6-year-old son was pronounced dead at an area hospital over the weekend. High Point police also charged Nelson’s girlfriend, Tamara D. Corbett, 24, with felony child abuse and accessory after the fact, the department said in a news release Tuesday.

Police said they learned of the incident Sunday after Nelson brought the boy, who was already dead, to High Point Medical Center. Detectives from the department’s special victims and violent crimes units deemed the death suspicious and “quickly determined it should be treated as a homicide,” the news release said.

After searching the boy’s home and the vehicle used to take him to the hospital, investigators interviewed Nelson and Corbett and arrested them on the child abuse charges, according to the release. The Department of Social Services also removed two children, ages 3 and 4, from the home, authorities said.

The next day, detectives attended the boy’s autopsy and “learned in-depth details regarding a significant history and a pattern of physical abuse,” the release said, adding that the child died from “blunt-force trauma” throughout the body. Following the autopsy, authorities levied the murder charge against Nelson and the accessory charge against Corbett, police said.

Both suspects remain jailed on a $2 million bond, police said.

