Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Grundy, Hancock, Hardin, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 08:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Grundy; Hancock; Hardin; Wright The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Hardin County in central Iowa Northeastern Wright County in north central Iowa Franklin County in north central Iowa Southeastern Hancock County in north central Iowa Northwestern Grundy County in central Iowa Butler County in north central Iowa Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 838 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles south of Clear Lake to near Iowa Falls, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ackley, Rockwell, Aplington and Parkersburg. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 154 and 194. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH