Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butler County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Grundy, Hancock, Hardin, Wright by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-14 08:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Grundy; Hancock; Hardin; Wright The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Hardin County in central Iowa Northeastern Wright County in north central Iowa Franklin County in north central Iowa Southeastern Hancock County in north central Iowa Northwestern Grundy County in central Iowa Butler County in north central Iowa Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 838 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles south of Clear Lake to near Iowa Falls, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ackley, Rockwell, Aplington and Parkersburg. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 154 and 194. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockwell, IA
County
Wright County, IA
State
Iowa State
County
Butler County, IA
City
Iowa Falls, IA
County
Grundy County, IA
City
Ackley, IA
City
Hancock, IA
City
Parkersburg, IA
County
Hancock County, IA
County
Hardin County, IA
County
Franklin County, IA
County
Cerro Gordo County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Roofs#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
TennisPosted by
CNN

The best photos from the Tokyo Olympics

It's a year later than expected, but the 2020 Summer Olympics are finally here. Competition began earlier this week in Tokyo, and the opening ceremony took place Friday in the city's National Stadium. Thousands of athletes from more than 200 countries took part in the opening ceremony, but the stadium's...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Mask mandates are back on the table as Covid-19 surges nationwide

(CNN) — While the need for mask wearing never fully dissipated during the pandemic, guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May that removed restrictions for vaccinated individuals was a welcome harbinger of a possible return to normalcy. Now, with Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations increasing throughout...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Democrats question GOP shift on vaccines

Democrats are confounded by what they see as the GOP’s shifting rhetoric on vaccines, which in their view has changed as the delta variant has swept through unvaccinated populations in disproportionately Republican areas. More Republicans and conservatives this week — from House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.) to leading personalities...

Comments / 0

Community Policy