‘Loki’: Is the Marvel Series Returning for Season 2?
Loki has threatened to upend the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its series premiere, and its Season 1 finale didn’t disappoint. Episode 6 raised more questions than it provided answers for. It also introduced more chaos into the MCU, a fitting end for a series about the franchise’s God of Mischief. After such a suspenseful episode, fans may wonder if there’s more of this series on the horizon. Is Loki renewed for a Season 2?www.cheatsheet.com
Comments / 0