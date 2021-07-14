‘Loki’: Is the Marvel Series Returning for Season 2?

MORE INFORMATION: “Loki” 1×06 starts the multiverse of madness thanks to Kang. But that did not stop there, since during his meeting with Loki and Sylvie he decides to reveal to them that he did everything in order to preserve the Sacred Timeline and prevent the Multiverses from flowing, which would trigger devastating consequences not only for one universe, but for all. they. In addition, he tells them that he has been called in different ways, including the Conqueror, one of the greatest villains of the MCU, and that he has many variants of himself, although not all are good beings, since others seek their own interests from conquest and destruction.