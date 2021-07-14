‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’: Buffy Went Invisible So Sarah Michelle Gellar Could Get a Break After the Musical Episode

Come walk by night. Come fly by day. Something is sweeter. Cause we met along the way. We'll walk by night. We'll fly by day. Moonlighting strangers… who just met on the way. Who just met on… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to Al Jarreau's "'Moonlighting' Theme" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome to your Friday edition of our daily rewind- the same day that Comic-Con@Home kicks off! You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Our newbies for today include 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman coming out as a trans woman, Audible giving The Sandman a second act (with some impressive additions to the cast), American Horror Stories cast a sneak preview spell, Big Sky has spoilery casting news, and we have a Better Call Saul production update. And yet through a wide range of TV topics, CM Punk still sits atop the cage. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.