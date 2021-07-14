Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’: Buffy Went Invisible So Sarah Michelle Gellar Could Get a Break After the Musical Episode

By Produced by Digital Editors
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 1997, a new series debuted, and at first glance, it seemed like a silly, teen-focused show that would quickly fade. But Buffy the Vampire Slayer turned out to be much more intelligent and powerful than early critics expected. It’s remained a cult favorite even now, and one reason is that the show’s writers and producers weren’t afraid to take risks.

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
66K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joss Whedon
Person
Sarah
Person
Alyson Hannigan
Person
Sarah Michelle Gellar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invisibility#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Katey Sagal Will Reunite With 'Married With Children' Co-Star on Hit Netflix Show

Actress Katey Sagal has an on-screen reunion coming up with a former Married... With Children castmate on the next installment of the Netflix original series Dead to Me. Sagal made a cameo in Dead to Me Season 2 as Judy's (Linda Cardellini) mother, who is in prison. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, she confirmed that she and Christina Applegate will share the screen again in Season 3.
TV ShowsWho What Wear

Sarah Michelle Gellar's Affirmation Trick Is Something We Could All Use

This is Doing Well, a series where we'll get a peek into the wellness routines of our favorite celebrities, athletes, social media personalities, entrepreneurs, and more. Think of it as a Proust Questionnaire—wellness style. Below, see what they have to say about their favorite workouts, self-care rituals, wellness goals, affirmations or mottos, and more. Maybe you'll find some inspiration for your own routine.
TV SeriesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Sarah Michelle Gellar ‘Found Strength’ In Voicing Teela In ‘Masters Of The Universe’ Reboot: ‘It Was Incredible’

Ahead of ‘Masters Of The Universe: Revelation’ dropping on Netflix, Sarah Michelle Gellar spoke to HL about getting into the role of Teela & voicing the role from home. Sarah Michelle Gellar is returning to TV, as she is voicing the role of Teela in the upcoming Netflix series Masters Of The Universe: Revelation. The Kevin Smith-animated series is a reboot of the 1980s superhero fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, based on Mattel’s best-selling line of toys. The reboot launches on Netflix July 23rd with a the star-studded cast, including Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela. “It was an amazing, incredible experience in the sense that it sort of encompasses my entire COVID experience at the same time, so finding strength in this girl whose world was taken away the way she knew it,” Sarah Michelle explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, while discussing her partnership with [ yellow tail ].
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Sarah Michelle Gellar No Fan of MOTU OG Series; Why Teela's No Buffy

After all of the teasers, trailers, preview images, and promises, Mattel Television, Netflix, and showrunner & EP Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is now less than twenty-four hours away from hitting streaming screens around the world. Picking up where the original '80s cartoon left off, MOTU: Revelation is set to expand the franchise's universe and present characters you only thought you knew in bold, new ways. Which is a nice way of us saying that we've seen the first batch of episodes and to be blunt? Smith's take turned us into the kind of MOTU fan we never were with the original series. Someone else who wasn't a big fan of the original series was Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), who voices Prince Adam's protector and He-Man's most trusted ally Teela. In the following EW interview highlights, Gellar explains why the '80s series never worked for her, what sets MOTU: Revelation apart from its predecessor, and what the essential difference is between Teela and Buffy Summers.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’: Sarah Michelle Gellar Discusses Her Role as Teela During the 2021 San Diego Comic-Con Panel

It was a big day for the Netflix animated reboot series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, as it not only premiered its first season on the streamer Friday, but it also had its own virtual panel at the 2021 San Diego Comic-Con. Hosted by Kevin Smith (Clerks), creator of the series, the panel featured stars of the series Chris Wood (Supergirl), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Tiffany Smith (Into the Dark), and Tony Todd (Candyman).
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

BCTV Daily Dispatch 23 July 2021: Saul Spills, Sky Spoils & Punkamania

Come walk by night. Come fly by day. Something is sweeter. Cause we met along the way. We'll walk by night. We'll fly by day. Moonlighting strangers… who just met on the way. Who just met on… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to Al Jarreau's "'Moonlighting' Theme" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome to your Friday edition of our daily rewind- the same day that Comic-Con@Home kicks off! You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Our newbies for today include 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman coming out as a trans woman, Audible giving The Sandman a second act (with some impressive additions to the cast), American Horror Stories cast a sneak preview spell, Big Sky has spoilery casting news, and we have a Better Call Saul production update. And yet through a wide range of TV topics, CM Punk still sits atop the cage. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Tony Todd and Sarah Michelle Gellar Talk Kevin Smith’s MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Netflix Animated Series

Tags: Masters Of The Universe: Revelation, Netflix, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Tony Todd. Well, the moment we’ve been waiting for has arrived, MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION is now available on Netflix and those of us He-Man fans have started binge-watching since last night at midnight. Part 1 is pretty short, so it would take quickly for you to sit through the entire five episodes. If you noticed on rottentomatoes alone, much less on IMDb, there is an ocean divide between what the critics feel about the show and what the fans/audiences think about it. Clearly, the new direction that Kevin Smith and his creative team decided for this re-imagining received mixed responses.
Celebritieswinespectator.com

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Latest Summer Blockbuster, Brought to You by Yellow Tail

Sarah Michelle Gellar knows what you did last summer … and she’s here to make sure you don't have to do it without a refreshing glass of white wine this year. The legendary vampire slayer, cruel intender, grudge survivor and spooky wine ambassador—who also very much enjoys normal human pleasures like drinking wine on the beach with friends over a game of Rummikub—is now partnering with Yellow Tail to promote Pure Bright, a trio of Australian white wines starring Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc and priced at $7 per bottle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy